Sundowns late show seals victory over Gallants.

Marcelo Allende celebrates goal with Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on the 19 February 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns left it late to record a 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants in an entertaining Betway Premiership match at Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.

Gallants took the lead in the first half first through Junior Dion but the Brazilians hit back through goals by Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners to secure all three points.

Denis Onyango was sent off after receiving a second yellow in injury time for a foul outside the box on Gabadinho Mhango. With Sundowns having used up all their substitutions, defender Thapelo Morena had to go in goal as his team went down to 10-man.

Although Sundowns dominated the game, it was Gallants who opened the scoring eight minutes before half time via Dion’s header following a cross from the left by Daniel Msendami.

Up until that point, Sundowns were the better team, but they were wasteful in front of goal. Jayden Adams headed over the bar from close range in the 19th minute after a pinpoint cross into the box by Allende.

Allende was involved again on the half-hour mark. This time, he set up Ribeiro on the edge of the box but Washington Arubi produced a good save to tip the ball over the crossbar for a corner kick.

Masandawana kept probing after the restart, and Allende equalised six minutes into the second stanza. The Chilean midfielder turned inside the box to expertly put the ball beyond the reach of Arubi.

Gallants gave the reigning champions a few scary moments as the game went on, but it was the Tshwane giants who went ahead in the 79th minute through Ribeiro.

The skilful midfielder controlled Arthur Sale’s pass inside the box to toe-poke his effort into the back of the net. Rayners, who was largely quiet throughout the game, sealed the win two minutes later to make it 3-1 after a bad handling error by Arubi that left the striker with an easy tap-in.

Meanwhile, Golden Arrows and Pirates’ game, which was supposed to take place at Mpumalanga Stadium, was called off due a waterlogged pitch. Sundowns are now on 45 points after 17 games, 12 points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates who have three games in hand.