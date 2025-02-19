Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates game abandoned

Pirates made the announcement about the postponement of the game just before kick off.

Waterlogged pitch during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammersdale on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The game between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Mpumalanga Stadium.



Pirates made the announcement about the postponement of the game just before kick off.



ALSO READ: Pirates star Mbatha and his agent refute drinking allegations



“Tonight’s fixture vs Golden Arrows has been officially abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch at Mpumalanga Stadium,” wrote Pirates on X.



“The match will be rescheduled, with a new date to be determined by the league.”

Following the postponement, the Buccaneers now have three games in hand on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are playing Marumo Gallants away in Bloemfontein this evening.



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Nabi blames rout on tired legs

Arrows also confirmed through their X account that the match had been abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.