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Sundowns legend sets Champions League challenge for Cardoso

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

26 March 2026

12:12 pm

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"He's a good coach but not in the level of Pitso Mosimane and Rulani. He has a second opportunity now," Ntombela said.

Ntombela sets Champions League challenge for Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Mike Ntombela (right) believes this could the season to deliver another CAF Champions League title. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

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The focus may be on the current FIFA international break, but Mamelodi Sundowns legend Mike Ntombela believes this is the year Miguel Cardoso must deliver the CAF Champions League at Chloorkop. 

It has been 10 years since the Brazilians secured their maiden Champions League title under former coach Pitso Mosimane, who was assisted by Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

ALSO READ: Xoki hoping Pirates will finally ‘go over the line’ and win title

Last season marked the closest Sundowns have come to ending the drought, but they were edged in a two-legged final by Pyramids FC of Egypt.

Cardoso ‘not’ in Mosimane, Mokwena level

Speaking on Radio 2000, Ntombela reckons this could be the season they finally capture that elusive second continental title.

“You know, a coach must play this thing maybe twice to win it. If you look at Rulani (Mokoena) he didn’t make it the first time but he was going to win it the second time and I can guarantee you that,” he said.

“Now, we nearly made a blunder (sacking rumours) with Cardoso. He’s a good coach but not in the level of Pitso Mosimane and Rulani. He has a second opportunity now and he has to win it. I think the coach must understand this level first to be able to win it.”

Sundowns have bounced back strongly after a wobbly start to the Betway Premiership season and remain firmly in the running to defend their league title. Ntombela highlighted what he believes was the turning point for Sundowns as they target a strong finish to the campaign.

‘It was a mistake’

The Tshwane giants have also qualified for the CAF Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Cardoso’s former side, Espérance. 

“The coach was trying to do a lot of things too and trying to play a lot of youngsters into the team. He was trying to give game time which was great,” he added.

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“But fans were saying we want to win and why was he experimenting. I would think that the office must have spoken to him because you can see [Kutlwano] Letlhaku and [Thato] Sibiya have gone back to the DDC.

“It was a mistake but I understand why he was doing it. At one point, it looked like Cardoso was going but the chairman was very strong to say we’re focusing on the league and the champions league.”

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Sundowns have seven players in the Bafana Bafana squad set to face the Panama national football team in two friendlies, and Cardoso will be hoping they return without any injury concerns.

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CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Pitso Mosimane South African Premier Division (PSL)

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