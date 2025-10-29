Sundowns legend hits out at Chiefs players

'I know what it means when you’re losing the match and people start showboating,' said Hlompho Kekana.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfield legend Hlompho Kekana has hit out at Kaizer Chiefs’ players for their showboating in the 3-1 Caf Confederation Cup win over DR Congo side AS Simba on Sunday at Dobsonville Stadium.

The result was enough to see Chiefs into the group stages of the Confederation Cup. But Kekana, who spent a decade platying on the continent for Sundowns, was unimpressed with the way Amakhosi played to the crowd after going 3-0 up.

Chiefs ‘have to respect the opponent’

“My question is, can you do that when the score is 0-0? Can you do that when the score is 1-0 against you? Can you do that when you want a winning goal?” Kekana told SABC Sport’s Soccer Zone

“You have to respect the opponent. Because if they do that to you when you’re losing a match, I’m sure you can get a red card … you’ll want to kick (them).

“That’s something I don’t condone as a former footballer because I know what it means when you’re losing the match and people start showboating.”

Chiefs will find out their opponents in the group stages of the Confederation Cup when the draw takes place in Johannesburg on November 3.

The group stages are set to start on November 23.

Durban City test

On Friday, Chiefs will resume their Betway Premiership campaign as they take on Gavin Hunt’s Durban City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef’s side have not won any of their last four Premiership matches. Durban City, meanwhile, have ten points out of a possible 12 at home in the Premiership this season, though all of those games were played at their regular home in Chatsworth Stadium.