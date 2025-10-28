Johannes’ future at Sundowns remains uncertain

His proposed move to Siwelele collapsed at the eleventh hour despite the club having already announced his arrival.

Even though Kegan Johannes’ move to Siwelele FC from Mamelodi Sundowns failed to materialise in the previous transfer window, his future at Chloorkop remains uncertain.

Mgosi Squad has it on good authority that Sundowns will look to move on the right-back if the right opportunity presents itself again in January.

The talented defender has been reduced to a fringe player at Sundowns following his switch from SuperSport United last season, with regular game time proving hard to come by.

His proposed move to Siwelele collapsed at the eleventh hour despite the club having already announced his arrival. According to SABC Sport, the deal fell through as the PSL newcomers had already filled their quota of registered loan players.

Phakaaathi previously reported that the 24-year-old is not part of coach Miguel Cardoso’s plans, with competition for the right-back position particularly fierce at the Betway Premiership champions.

Injuries to Thapelo Morena and Zuko Mdunyelwa appeared to have brought Johannes back into contention after he made the matchday squad for the game against Richards Bay. However, the club’s stance regarding his long-term future has not changed.

Johannes joined Sundowns with high expectations, having impressed during his time at SuperSport, where his pace, defensive awareness and ability to push forward made him hot property.

Despite his undeniable ability, opportunities have been limited at a club boasting depth in every position. With January transfer window fast approaching, all indications suggest that another move could be on the cards as Johannes looks to revive his career elsewhere.