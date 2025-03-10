Sundowns legend warns against underestimating AmaZulu.

Playing against AmaZulu is as important as playing against Pirates,” Feutmba said to Phakaaathi.

Although Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba believes his former club will win the Betway Premiership this season, he cautioned against dropping the ball against AmaZulu on Tuesday night.



The reigning champions are at home to Usuthu in a league match that will be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

AmaZulu might be the Brazilians’ primary focus, but their upcoming encounter against Orlando Pirates will be at the back of their minds. Following the midweek action, Sundowns will make the short trip to FNB Stadium to confront the Buccaneers in a top-of-the-table clash that is likely to decide the premiership title.

“You need to give respect to each and every team, regardless of their quality. To win the league, you need to make sure that you win most of your games. Playing against AmaZulu is as important as playing against Pirates,” Feutmba said to Phakaaathi.

“Playing Pirates is some sort of derby where people want excitement from two big teams but at the end of the day, there’s no difference if you lose to AmaZulu and win against Pirates because it’s just three points. They need to make sure and consider all of those factors as this game may be a difficult game.”

Masandawana are top of the log with 55 points after 21 games. Second-placed Pirates, who have four games in hand, can’t afford to drop more points. The Tshwane giants are 16 points ahead of Pirates who also play Stellenbosch FC on the same night.

“Remember, you need to consider the fact that Sundowns have a huge gap that they’ve already created. Also, take into consideration the quality of this [Sundowns] team and you can simply say that even this season, Sundowns will win the league,” Feutmba added.

“It’s very difficult now because every team wants to give all their effort to make sure that they don’t get relegated or get into the top 8. People are fighting for their lives, so it makes it very difficult because teams are gaining their momentum.

“When the league starts, teams are still finding their feet and the right combination but when you reach the second half, you already know who should start. The players have maximum fitness, so it becomes very difficult towards the end of the season because everyone is fit, organised and understands each other more, and they make it difficult to play.”