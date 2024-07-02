Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

2 Jul 2024

08:52 am

Gaston Sirino finally leaves Sundowns

The Uruguayan was unhappy at Chloorkop amidst reports linking him with a move to Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.

Sirino finally leaves Sundowns

Gaston Leandro Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially confirmed the departure of four senior players with Gaston Sirino and Bongani Zungu leading the way of high profile names out of the exit door.
Sirino has been at odds with the club’s management for a while now. The Uruguayan was unhappy at Chloorkop amidst reports linking him with a move to Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.

Despite a roller-coaster season that saw him being dropped from the team due to off the field issues, the fan-favourite made 24 appearances across all competitions last season.

Zungu confirmed that he parted ways with the Brazilians recently on social media after a rather disappointing season in the last campaign. Following a return from Europe to re-join Sundowns, it hasn’t worked out for the experienced midfielder who also struggled with niggling injuries.

Also on the list of players leaving Masandawana is Brian Onyango and Thabiso Kutumela. Kutumela spent last season on loan at Cape Town City after falling down the pecking order at the DStv Premiership champions. 

Meanwhile, Onyango never really staked a claim for a regular berth under Rulani Mokwena and it came as no surprise to see the Kenyan shown the door by the league champions.

“Thank you to our departing players, the Yellow Nation thanks you for your effort and hard work over the years,” Sundowns said in a short statement.

Bongani Zungu Gaston Sirino Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Thabiso Kutumela

