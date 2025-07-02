Reported Chiefs target Okon seals move to Hannover 96

"I’m very happy to sign with Hannover 96. I’m taking on this challenge of playing in Germany with great joy," Okon said.

Ime Okon has fulfilled his ambition of playing overseas after signing with German side Hannover 96.



The 21-year-old defender joins the 2. Bundesliga outfit as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with SuperSport United.

Okon, after a standout 2023/24 season with Matsatsantsa a Pitori, was linked with potential moves to Belgium, England, and Ukraine.



Earlier this year, he trialed with Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv but was unable to secure a deal to further his development in Europe.



He was also linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

His move to Hannover brings an end to months of speculation about his future. The German club have been monitoring his progress for some time and has now secured his services on a four-year contract.

“Ime is a player with exciting attributes and excellent physical qualities. Christian Titz and André Kilian have been following his progress for some time,” said Hannover 96 managing director Marcus Mann.

“We then gathered scouting data on him and analysed his athletic profile, which is exceptional. It’s clear that he will need time to adapt, but he is extremely eager to learn, so we absolutely see the potential for him to develop very well. For now, the main thing is for him to settle in well in Hannover and with our team.”

Okon delighted with German move

Okon began his youth career at Randburg FC before joining SuperSport United’s academy, eventually breaking into the first team. He made 57 appearances for the Tshwane-based side, who have reportedly been sold to a consortium from Bloemfontein.

“I’m very happy to sign with Hannover 96. I’m taking on this challenge of playing in Germany with great joy,” Okon said.

“I’m really excited about the club, I want to become a better player here and grow as a person. I’d describe myself as a quick and strong defender. I’ll try to bring those strengths to the team from the start and help however I can.”

On the international stage, Okon was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that reached the final of the 2024 COSAFA Cup, where they were narrowly beaten by Angola. He netted his first goal in national team colours during a group stage clash against Zimbabwe.