Sundowns’ Mkhulise – The mood was not right in the change room

'When we lose at Sundowns, no one is happy and our heads drop,' said the Sundowns midfielder.

Mamelodi Sundowns will head into their third match of the CAF Champions League group stage with a huge sigh of relief following their win over AmaZulu in midweek.



Their confidence took a knock in the Democratic Republic of Congo after going down 1-0 to TP Mazembe. They bounced back to winning away against Usuthu with a scrappy 1-0 win in a DStv Premiership match on Wednesday.



The Brazilians switch their focus back on the continental matters with a tricky home tie against the ambitious Pyramids FC of Egypt at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.



Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise has lifted the lid on the doom and gloom of last weekend’s exhausting trip to Lubumbashi.



“It was important for us to win the AmaZulu game especially after our loss last weekend,” he told the club’s media team.



“The mood was not right in the change room. The win has lightened up the mood and we’re happy because when we lose at Sundowns, no one is happy and our heads drop.



“It was very important to get the three points to widen the gap on those that are behind us. We always strive for three points in every game we play and it’s also important for us to play well. As a big team we want to win each and every time.”



Group A was blown wide open after last weekend’s results where FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania registered a huge 2-0 upset over Pyramids.



All four teams are on three points each after two rounds of matches, with one victory and a defeat to their names. The newly-crowned African Football League champions top the group on goal difference and Mkhulise knows that they have to get their campaign back on track.

Eyes on the prize

“Our game against Pyramids is very important for us, because we have the objective of winning the CAF Champions League,” the 27-year-old said.

“So we must win the game so that we put ourselves in a better position in our group. It will be very important to be determined on Sunday and we ask all our supporters to come in numbers to support us.”



Masandawana will come up against a familiar foe in Fagrie Lakay. The former SuperSport United and Cape Town City striker is in form at the Cairo-based club having scored twice in the last three matches.