Sundowns’ Mokwena – I just want to enjoy the moment

'I can't find words to appease him,' said Mokwena on his Yanga counterpart Miguel Gamondi.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has refused to be drawn into a war of words with Yanga counterpart Miguel Gamondi. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns’ qualification for the Caf Champions League semifinal is still a subject of huge debate in social media after Young Africans had what looked like a legitimate goal disallowed.

Yanga attacking midfielder Aziz Ki produced a brilliant piece of individual magic in the second half. His shot came off the underside of the bar and the ball appeared to have crossed the line before bouncing back into play at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night.

Referee Beida Dahan and his VAR team ruled that the whole circumference of ball wasn’t over the line. The Tanzanian champions have reportedly written to CAF requesting an investigation for an administrative error and match-fixing.

The two-legged tie finished 0-0 on aggregate and Yanga were booted out of the competition following a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to the Brazilians. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena didn’t want to be drawn into the controversial moment in his post-match press conference.

“Today you’re going to have to forgive me because I am not getting technical. I just want to enjoy the moment because we are in the semifinal and that’s what matters ,” he said.

“Sundowns are in the semifinal of the Caf Champions League and that should be the headline regardless of everything.”

‘Let me be respectful’

Yanga coach Miguel Gamondi was fuming after the game and questioned the selective use of VAR. Mokwena again refused to comment on his counterpart’s aspersions regarding the officiating on the night.

“I can’t find words to appease him. I would rather from my side be extremely complimentary to the opposition in instead of taking that direction,” he remarked.

“There were other situations like the foul with an elbow on Divine Lunga inside the box and that could have been a penalty but I don’t want to talk about those things. Maybe if I had lost, I would have also taken that direction but let me be respectful and be gracious in victory and say that they were worthy opponents.”

Masandawana have a date with Esperance in the last four after the Tunisian giants beat ASEC Mimosas on penalties in their quarterfinal.