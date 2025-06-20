Sundowns receive high praise from ex-Dortmund star

'If Sundowns can take care of Dortmund's attack ... then there's an opportunity for them to win this game,' said the former Bafana and Dortmund winger.

Delron Buckley believes Mamelodi Sundowns will give a good account of themselves against Borussia Dortmund at the Fifa Club World Cup on Saturday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Borussia Dortmund winger Delron Buckley believes Mamelodi Sundowns have what it takes to pull off a surprise result when they face the German giants in the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

Dortmund were held to a goalless draw by Fluminense in their tournament opener, but the Bundesliga side remain firm favourites going into the crucial Group F clash at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Sundowns lead Group F

Buckley, who spent four seasons with Dortmund between 2005 and 2009, has backed the South African champions to rise to the occasion. Sundowns currently lead the group with three points after edging Ulsan HD 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter on Wednesday.

Sundowns will be eager to build on their strong start and secure a result that could see them progress to the next round — and Buckley is confident they can rise to the challenge.

‘Not up to standard’

“When I watched the game Dortmund (against Fluminense), they were not up to standard. They didn’t play the football that we know them for,” Buckley said on Radio 2000.

“You must also take note that Fluminense are also a good team and they are not a team that you are just going to walk over. I could see that Dortmund were taking strain and as the coach said that the heat was taking its toll on the players because they are not used to playing in those weather conditions in Germany.

“When they have their Bundesliga season, it’s cold and it’s raining. This is why I believe that Sundowns will have a chance to probably pocket three points because Sundowns are used to playing in such weather conditions.

“When I saw them (Sundowns) playing and the way they were running with (Teboho) Mokoena in the middle and (Themba) Zwane, they were running non-stop for 90 minutes in that kind of weather.”

“That is because they are used to it and if Sundowns can take care of Dortmund’s attack because they have quick players up front. If they can just deal with that, then there’s an opportunity for them to win this game.”

The former Bafana Bafana international enjoyed a long spell in Germany, featuring for clubs including VfL Bochum, Arminia Bielefeld, Mainz 05, and Karlsruher SC.

He also represented South Africa at the 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups. Buckley believes the quality within the Sundowns squad, combined with their tactical discipline, means they could compete in top European leagues.

‘A different level’

“Sundowns are a kind of team that has progressed in the past years and the football they are playing is on a different level. I don’t think there’s another club in South Africa that plays top attractive football,” Buckley concluded.

“I think the way they are playing, they can compete in the Bundesliga. When I said the level here in South Africa is third division in Germany, I didn’t mean the team because if you see Sundowns when they play in the champions league, they compete on such a high level.

“The football they play is so attractive to watch that you can take Sundowns and put them in the Bundesliga or maybe Spain, and they will compete and do well. On the other hand, it’s not a coincidence because it boils down to finances.

“If you have the money to buy players, if you have the finances to run a team properly and have scouts to fly to Brazil to watch training sessions and come back to implement it at Sundowns, then you are going to be a top successful team.”