Sundowns’ Shalulile reveals secret behind form while targeting CAF title

'It's possible (to win the Champions League),' said the Sundowns striker.

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the CAF Champions League match against Esperance de Tunis at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Johannesburg on the 01 April 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The evergreen Peter Shalulile has offered some insight into how he stays in top shape throughout the season despite being on the wrong end of 30. Shalulile grabbed all the headlines after scoring the only goal of the match in the 1-0 win over Esperance in the first leg of the CFA Champions League quarter-final clash.

Sundowns’ Champions League star

It was the experienced striker’s 18th goal in the CAF’s biggest club competition since joining the Brazilians from Highlands Park in 2020. The Namibian has registered three goals in the current campaign on the continent to put Sundowns on the brink of place in the semi-finals.

ALSO READ: Shalulile gives Sundowns crucial win over Esperance

“You need to manage yourself off the pitch and not only when you’re in training. In terms of what you eat, what time you sleep and the recovery you do at home is important,” Shaulile said following the match against Esperance at Loftus Versveld on Tuesday.

“l always tell the guys who ask how I recover, and tell them that the only thing I do is buy more ice and do recovery. Obviously, I have people that cook for me so that’s what you do to recover and to check the whole schedule because you need to be a professional player.”

Shalulile believes they can go all the in the champions league this having come so close last year where they were knocked out in the semi-final. Ironically, it was Esperance dumped out of the prestigious competition.

‘We just need to be united’

“It’s possible (to win the Champions League), we just need to be united, work together, push together and believe because we believe it’s possible to reach our goal. For us, it’s to keep going and to remain focused and to keep believing,” The 31-year-old added.

“It was not an easy game but I always want to be those strikers that get one chance and bury it. Going to Tunisia won’t be easy as you saw that they are a good team.

ALSO READ: Cardoso ‘not excited’ about Sundowns win over Esperance

“As a Sundowns player, and with my teammates that are ambitious, we’ll go there and work hard and play for a result. For me, it’s about making sure that the team comes first and to score goals.”