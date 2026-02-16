Sundowns show steel in season-defining clash

Their trademark "shoe-shine and piano" is not quite there yet, but there were encouraging signs against Alger.

Credit must be given where it is due, football is an honest sport that rewards meritocracy. The beautiful game remains one of the purest merit-based sports, and performances on the pitch ultimately settle debates.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ technical team got their selections absolutely right in the CAF Champions League group-stage decider against MC Alger.



As a neutral, it was refreshing to see a proactive approach rather than the conservative game management that has cost them in big matches under Miguel Cardoso.

This was always likely to be an afternoon where the final result outweighed tactical nuance. With qualification on the line, the match carried enormous pressure, and Sundowns approached it with the correct mentality from the first whistle at Loftus Versfeld.



Urgency, intensity and attacking intent were evident early on, which set the tone for the rest of the contest.

The 2-0 victory secured progression to the quarter-finals of Africa’s premier club competition and extended Sundowns’ impressive record of reaching the knockout rounds for an eighth consecutive season.



Their trademark “shoe-shine and piano” is not quite there yet, but there were encouraging signs against Alger. They played on the front foot from the outset and accelerated the tempo whenever the moment demanded it and what stood out most was the positive mindset.

Rather than protecting a narrow advantage, something that has hurt them in key matches in recent times, Sundowns continued to press forward. It was a welcomed shift from the overly cautious approach that has occasionally undermined them in fixtures of consequence.

After taking the lead inside the six opening minutes, they did not retreat. Instead, they continued to apply pressure and search for a second goal. Title challenges are often shaped by such moments of conviction, and this performance suggested the competitive hunger is still firmly intact.

The selection of Aubrey Modiba ahead of the more defensive-minded Divine Lunga signalled clear attacking intent. In many big matches, Modiba has been overlooked in favour of a safer option, but this time the technical team backed his attacking qualities and they were rewarded for it.

Modiba provided an assist for Brayan León’s second goal in the second half. Overall, his contribution going forward added balance and width when it mattered most.

Starting León ahead of Peter Shalulile also proved decisive. The striker justified his inclusion with a clinical brace, providing the cutting edge required on a day of such importance.

Alger responded strongly after the interval and enjoyed a spell of territorial control, but Sundowns never appeared content to simply sit back and absorb pressure. Their willingness to keep competing higher up the pitch was another encouraging sign that fans have been yearning for.

Next comes another stern examination against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. The Betway Premiership showdown will offer a clearer measure of whether this assertive display is a genuine turning point or will old habits reappear.