Sundowns to sign Stellies’ Jayden Adams – report

The 22 year-old is already a member of Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad.

Mamelodi Sundowns have reached an agreement with Stellenbosch FC to sign highly-rated midfielder Jayden Adams, according to report by the South African .

Still only 22 years old, Adams has been a key part of the Stellies midfielder for closing in on four seasons, and this season helped the Cape Winelands side win the Carling Black Label Knockout, their first piece of Premier Soccer League silverware.

Bafana bronze

Known for his brilliant passing range, Adams was also part of the Bafana Bafana squad that won the bronze medal at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, and has excelled this season as Stellenbosch have gone on a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

“When we last spoke, I told you that it was close to being finalised and it wouldn’t be long until it’s done. I can now confirm that it is done,” a source told the South African about the Adams move to Sundowns

“As a result everybody here has been talking about it, the coaching staff and the players. The club (Stellenbosch) eventually decided it was time to cash in after Sundowns showed interest. The players are happy for the kid, it’s obviously a big move and he will probably be on a big contract too. That’s the vibe I am sensing.”

Stellenbosch and Sundowns will meet later this season in the Nedbank Cup semifinals.