Mamelodi Sundowns cruise past 10-man Magesi to go top

Mamelodi Sundowns climbed to the summit of the Betway Premiership table with a commanding 3-0 victory over 10-man Magesi FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Iqraam Rayners netted a second-half brace after Kutlwano Letlhaku had opened the scoring in the 22nd minute following a sluggish start from both sides on what was a bumpy pitch in Atteridgeville.

Magesi’s task became even more daunting when Samuel Darpoh was dismissed three minutes before the interval. The midfielder, already on a yellow for a mistimed tackle on Marcelo Allende in the 27th minute, received his marching orders after another reckless challenge on Arthur Sales.

Up until that moment, Magesi coach John Mduka would have been fairly satisfied with his side’s organisation despite trailing by a solitary goal. Sundowns threatened to double their lead just before the break when Letlhaku fired narrowly wide after latching on to a loose ball.

After the restart, the Brazilians took firm control, dominating possession and forcing the visitors onto the back foot. Surprisingly, it was Magesi who carved out the first clear opening of the second half when Wonderboy Makhubu raced onto a long ball, only to blaze over from close range.

Thapelo Morena, influential throughout, was the provider for both of Sundowns’ first two goals. He first set up Letlhaku’s opener before turning creator again in the 66th minute, teeing up Man of the Match Rayners for a simple tap-in.

Rayners completed his brace 10 minutes later with a glancing header from an Aubrey Modiba free kick, leaving Magesi with no way back. There was some concern for Sundowns when captain Themba Zwane, making his return from injury, was forced off shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will be sweating on Zwane’s fitness after. However, he will be encouraged with the fact that Zwane wasn’t carried off the pitch and was able to walk back to the change room.

The result lifted the defending champions from third to first in the standings, moving them to 14 points from six matches. They leapfrogged Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, who both trail by a single point but have a game in hand.