Cardoso gives early Zwane injury update

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is sweating over a minor injury to club captain Themba Zwane, who was forced off during the 3-0 Betway Premiership victory over Magesi FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Zwane had missed the Brazilians’ previous four matches in all competitions after suffering a setback against Orlando Pirates last month. The clash with Magesi marked his return from the treatment table, but his comeback was short-lived as he was withdrawn shortly after coming on.

Although it is too early to determine the extent of the injury, Cardoso is keeping his fingers crossed that the 36-year-old will not be on the sidelines for long, having already missed a large part of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

“We had total clearance for Themba to play, but obviously we knew that Themba, Thapelo Morena and also Siyabonga Mabena were players who should not play more than 30 minutes,” Cardoso explained.

“Unfortunately, Themba had a small problem, let’s see if it’s really small, but I hope so. It’s not the same injury that he had before. Let’s see what we get, whether it’s in the knee or the lower part of the leg.

“I thought it was from a contact, but I still haven’t spoken properly to the doctor. I think they will examine and do a scan so that we can have the right assessment. Let’s hope that it’s obviously not a big thing.”

Sundowns now make the trip to Bloemfontein, where they face Marumo Gallants in a league encounter at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.