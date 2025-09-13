Official: Lucas Ribeiro joins Spanish club

Leonesa confirmed Ribeiro's capture via a statement released on Friday.

Lucas Ribeiro has completed his move to LaLiga 2 side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilian forward, who was crowned the PSL Footballer of the Season after a wonderful season with Sundowns, has signed a one-year deal with Leonesa.



ALSO READ: IN PICTURES – Chiefs welcome Mayo to the Village

Leonesa confirmed Ribeiro’s capture via a statement released on Friday.

“Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa has reached an agreement with Lucas Ribeiro for the player to join the club,” read the club statement [translated from Spanish], .

“Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Saint Helena, 09/10/1998) is an attacking footballer who has developed his football career in countries such as Brazil, France, and Belgium. In his most recent spell, he played for Mamelodi Sundowns FC in South Africa.



“He joins León as a free agent on a one-year deal. Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa welcomes Lucas Ribeiro to our club and wishes him every success in his new role in León.”



ALSO READ: Sundowns eye top spot as Mothiba relishes Magesi clash

Ribeiro caused a bit of a stir at the end of last season when he requested Sundowns to release him from his contract. He later declared himself a free agent after the club turned down his request.

It now remains to be seen if Sundowns will issue him with his clearance and allow him to play in La Liga 2 or if they will take the matter to FIFA.