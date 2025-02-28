Sundowns v Chiefs – the recent stats look bleak for Amakhosi

Chiefs haven't beaten Sundowns in almost four years.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners celebrates after scoring past Kaizer Chiefs’ Fiacre Ntwari in the Betway Premiership on September 28. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will go into Saturday’s Betway Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns looking to score a stunning upset.

Recent matches between Sundowns and Chiefs, however, do not exactly bear good reading for fans of Amakhosi. Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at the last five Premiership meetings between Sundowns and Chiefs, as well as the last time Chiefs actually beat Sundowns.

September 28, 2024

Kaizer Chiefs 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 2

Chiefs and Sundowns faced off in just the third official match of Nasreddine Nabi’s reign. Amakhosi had won the first two against AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants. And it looked good for Chiefs at FNB Stadium, as Ranga Chivaviro shrugged off Thapelo Morena’s challenge to give Amakhosi an early lead.

Sundowns, however, had turned the tie on its head before half time. Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners netted twice in the space of four minutes, leaving Chiefs with a mountain to climb.

Amakhosi responded well in the second half, and Ronwen Williams twice saved superbly from Edson Castillo headers. Chiefs also had the ball in the back of the net on the stroke of full time, but the goal was ruled out for a push by Inacio Miguel.

May 2, 2024

Kaizer Chiefs 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 5

Cavin Johnson’s Kaizer Chiefs did themselves no favours in this match at FNB Stadium. Given Msimango was given a red card in the 19th minute for hauling down Lucas Ribeiro.

It took Rulani Mokwena’s Sundowns until five minutes or so into the second half to finally break through Chiefs. Lucas Ribeiro’s brilliant low cross was turned in from close range by Tashreeq Matthews.

Sundowns doubled their lead a few minutes later as Matias Esquivel scored his first goal for the club. He jinked his way into the box, and his effort was deflected into the back of the net.

Matthews then grabbed his second with a fine finish eight minutes from time. While Mduduzi Shabalala pulled one back for Chiefs from the penalty spot, late goals from Ribeiro and Thembinkosi Lorch completed the rout.

The victory for Sundowns sealed a seventh successive Betway Premiership title. Johnson’s Chiefs, meanwhile, ended up failing to qualify for this season’s MTN8.

August 9, 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns 2 Kaizer Chiefs 1

A late howler from Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson gifted Neo Maema a late winner in this early Betway Premiership encounter in the 2023/24 season.

Another defensive blunder from Chiefs helped give Sundowns the lead midway through the first half. Chiefs were caught in possession high up the pitch and Lucas Ribeiro ended up steering past Peterson.

Peter Shalulile missed an absolute sitter for Sundowns as Mokwena’s side failed to capitalise on their dominance. And Sundowns were punished when Ashley Du Preez fired home from close range with six minutes left.

Peterson had an otherwise excellent game, but was the guilty party at the death, allowing Maema’s fairly tame effort to slip through his grasp.

January 21, 2023

Kaizer Chiefs 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 1

An early goal from the same Neo Maema was enough for Sundowns to beat Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in this Betway Premiership encounter.

This time there was nothing lucky about Maema’s strike as his wonderful 20th minute finish came after a superb Sundowns passing move from one end of the pitch to the other.

Victory for Sundowns was their 12th in a row in the Premiership, at the time beating their own record of 11 on the spin.

August 13, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns 4 Kaizer Chiefs 0

Chiefs got off to a disastrous start in this match, as Siyabonga Ngezana gifted possession to Gaston Sirino, who put Sundowns in front in the 6th minute.

Ten minutes later, Ngezana brought down Peter Shalulile in the box and he stepped up to convert from the spot.

Shaluile grabbed another in the 53rd minute, and after Khama Billiat saw his penalty for Chiefs saved by Ronwen Williams, Abbubaker Nasir scored in the 76th minute to complete the rout.

And the last time Chiefs beat Sundowns …

April 25, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns 1 Kaizer Chiefs 2

Kaizer Chiefs’ website went with the headline ‘Chiefs thump Sundowns in Pretoria’, which was rather overstated, given the result.

Gavin Hunt’s side did pull off a shock comeback victory, however, at the time Chiefs’ third in four matches away in the league to Sundowns.

Sundowns went into this game unbeaten in 21 league games and it looked likely that would continue as Gaston Sirino gave them a first half lead.

Hunt’s Chiefs were enduring an awful season in the top flight. But they rallied here to turn the tie on its head in the second half.

First Samir Nurkovic’s cross took an unfortunate deflection of Mosa Lebusa and flew past Denis Onyango. Then Dumisani Zuma raced clear to slot home and give Chiefs the three points.