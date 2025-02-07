Sundowns v Pirates clash better than Soweto derby, says Teko

“In as much as the Soweto derby is big historically but football-wise, this is the best fixture of the year," says Modise.

SA football legend Teko Modise has described the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as the best fixture of the year.

The Brazilians and the Buccaneers are set to meet in what is expected to be a thrilling Betway Premiership clash this Saturday (kick-off is at 3.30pm}.



The sold-out top-of-the-table encounter will take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Having featured in this clash for both sides and also played in the Soweto derby, Modise believes that this game between Sundowns and Pirates is better than the Soweto derby football-wise

“We’ve come to understand and be aware that this fixture between Pirates and Sundowns is slowly becoming the most looked forward to fixture in the calendar year,” Modise told Hollywoodbets Sports.

“This is the only fixture that you can compare pound-for-pound, and you can go right-back for right-back, left-back for left-back and still feel like whatever team you are supporting, they still have a chance of winning, that shows how this fixture has become.

“These are two teams who have been on the podium for the past few years and Pirates are the team who are expected to challenge Sundowns,” he added.

Even though he was coy on which team will emerge victorious in Loftus on Saturday, Modise believes the Buccaneers have a slight advantage because they face a Sundowns side that recently appointed a new coach in Miguel Cardoso.

“There has always been talk about who will challenge Sundowns and I think the consistency of coach Jose Riveiro, they have been challenging but in cup competitions, not in the league. Coach Riveiro is yet to win the league and that will be the biggest challenge.

“Sundowns have a new coach and that can also play into Pirates’ favour because he (Miguel Cardoso) needs to acclimatise to Sundowns culture, the players, and the way of playing,” said Modise.

Sundowns are unbeaten in their last nine league matches against Pirates. The Buccaneers, however, had the better of the Brazilians when these South African giants met in last season’s Nedbank Cup final in June last year, which the Buccaneers won 2-1 thanks to goals from Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng.