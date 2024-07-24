UJ confer honorary doctorate on Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane began his professional football career at Jomo Cosmos in 1982.

Pitso Mosimane was honoured by the University of Johannesburg on Wednesday. Pic MTSports/X)

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) conferred an honorary doctoral degree on Pitso Mosimane, one of South Africa’s most celebrated football coaches.



ALSO READ: TS Galaxy boss Sukazi confirms Ramovic move to Raja Casablanca

In a statement, UJ said the honour recognises Mosimane’s exceptional contributions to the sport and his commitment to excellence and innovation.

“Mosimane’s contributions extend beyond coaching; he is a vocal advocate for African football and has significantly impacted the development of young African players,” read the statement from the university.

Mosimane began his professional football career at Jomo Cosmos in 1982.

The 59-year-old also played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates and had stints in Greece, Belgium, and Qatar. He also has four caps for Bafana.

Mosimane’s coaching career started at FC Rita Berlaar in Belgium in 1995, where he was an assistant coach before joining the Sundowns’ youth structures.

He later led SuperSport United to multiple titles, including the SAA Super 8 Cup and the ABSA Cup.

Mosimane coached Bafana Bafana between 2010 and 2012 before joining Sundowns, where he won numerous titles, including the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup. He was named CAF Coach of The Year in 2016.



ALSO READ: What lured Kegan Johannes to Mamelodi Sundowns

After winning five league titles in a row with Sundowns, Mosimane left the Brazilians to join Egyptian giants Al-Ahly where he also enjoyed more successes, including winning the CAF Champions League again and finishing third in the FIFA Club World Cup consecutively.

The former Bafana coach is currently clubless after parting ways with Abha Club of Saudi Arabia.