Pirates assistant coach expecting ‘good’ game against Sundowns

“It’s going to be a very good match between two good teams," says Ncikazi.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is expecting a good game when Bucs visit Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium for a DStv Premiership match on Saturday.



ALSO READ: Ndlondlo calls for change of mindset ahead of Sundowns tie

Pirates, who ended the year in a disappointing manner, will be eager to correct their mistakes with their opening match against Sundowns.

The Sea Robbers dropped six points in their last two games at the end of last year, losing to SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC.

“It’s going to be a very good match between two good teams. We had an opportunity to recover most of our players who were injured, integrating new and young players in the team,” said Ncikazi.

“And this period has given us an opportunity to try and improve our performances to try and get more points. Sundowns is the first game after the break.”

Pirates go up against a Sundowns side that is still unbeaten in the league, having won 12 and drew two of the 14 matches played so far this season.



ALSO READ: Mokwena’s emotions hit rooftop ahead of Pirates match

Bucs, meanwhile, are sitting in fifth place on the league standings, having collected 25 points in 16 games.

This will be the third meeting between Pirates and Sundowns this campaign, with the two having locked horns in league and the MTN8 final.

Pirates won the final on penalties, whereas the Pretoria outfit claimed a 1-0 victory in the other fixture.