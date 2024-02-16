Ndlondlo calls for change of mindset ahead of Sundowns tie

"We need to believe in what we have been doing and the process,” said the midfielder.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo says all they have to do as a team is to change their mindset to get a positive result against table-topping Mamelodi Sundowns outfit.

ALSO READ: Nwabali reflects on first Afcon journey with Nigeria

The Buccaneers visit the Brazilians in a DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.



Ahead of the tie, Ndlondlo says Pirates need to make sure they get maximum points against Sundowns in order to keep their objective of finishing the campaign as high as possible on the log alive.

“There are not a lot of things that we need to change, just the mindset because we have been doing well. We need to believe in what we have been doing and the process,” said the midfielder.

“We have two difficult games coming up against Chippa United (the Chippa match was postponed) and Sundowns which are very important. It will be best for us to get maximum points so that we are in line with our goal, which is to finish as high as possible on the league table.”

Ndlondlo, however, admits that it won’t be simple to achieve their goal.

“This stage of the season becomes very difficult because teams want points. Every team is going to go to each game with the only intention being getting maximum points,” he added.

“So, we are also looking at that. We want to get as many points as possible, especially in our first few games. That will give us a good direction regarding where we are and where we want to go.”

ALSO READ: Stellenbosch keeper pushing for Bafana call-up after new contract

Pirates are 13 points behind Downs, who are on top of the log with 38 points after 14 matches. Bucs are in fifth spot having played 16 games.