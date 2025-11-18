Teboho Mokoena opens up on Bafana suspension saga

"It was tough months for me and I was not myself at home," he said.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has spoken candidly about overcoming the suspension saga that threatened to derail South Africa’s FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

FIFA deducted three points from Bafana for fielding Mokoena against Lesotho, despite the midfielder being ineligible after collecting two yellow cards earlier in the group.

In the end, a draw against Zimbabwe and a crucial win over Rwanda in the final two fixtures ensured Bafana topped Group C and secured their spot among the 48 teams heading to the global showpiece in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.

The qualification battle went right to the final round, with Bafana sealing the job through a convincing 3-0 victory over Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium last month. Nigeria also played their part, easing South Africa’s passage by defeating Benin 4-0 in the other group encounter.

“It was honestly very hard for me and my family, especially my mother because sometimes she will call and tell me that people on the streets are saying ‘this child is costing us and why did he play knowing that he had yellow cards?’,” Mokoena said to Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.

“With me, it happened like twice at the mall when they were making fun of it and that’s when it started to hit me hard because before that I knew that social media people don’t care, but when it happened to me face to face with someone joking about it, and me thinking that we might not go to the World Cup, I knew I was going to regret it for the rest of my life.

“I didn’t even know that I had those yellow cards so it was very difficult and I was relieved when we qualified for the World Cup. I was not happy but relieved. It was tough months for me and I was not myself at home.

“Even in training I was not myself. I was trying but it was hard. I ended up blaming myself and I spoke to the coach [Hugo Broos] and he said I shouldn’t blame myself and that we’re all involved and we should have all known.”

Mokoena has since moved on from the ordeal and delivered another assured display in Bafana’s 3-1 victory over Zambia in last Saturday’s international friendly, a match that also marked his 50th appearance for the national team.