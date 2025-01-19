‘There are no easy games in the league’, says Chiefs coach Nabi

Chiefs are set to face Sekhukhune United in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is expecting a tough encounter when Amakhosi take on the in-form Sekhukhune United outfit in a Betway Premiership clash on Sunday.

The game is set to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at 3.30pm.



Chiefs come into this game against Babina Noko on the back of a 1-0 loss to Golden Arrows at the same venue last week Sunday.



Speaking ahead of the Sekhukhune encounter, Nabi has emphasised the importance of maintaining concentration for the full duration of the game.

“There are no easy games in the Betway Premiership and this one is no different, so we have prepared for a tough challenge against a team, Sekhukhune, that is in good form at the moment,” Nabi told Chiefs media.

“They have won their last four games. We have analysed their strengths and weaknesses and we know it will be a match where we will need to be patient.

“It won’t be decided in the first 10 minutes. We must be on our game for the full 90 minutes if we are to get the win. The players must remain fully focused for the whole game. We have been working on all of this and are confident we can come out with a positive result.”



Nabi added that with the team blowing hot and cold, it was difficult to gauge the progress of the team since he took over at the beginning of the season.

“Right now we are simply trying to gain as many points as we can. When we reach the end of the first round (of league fixtures) we will assess where we are in the table and see what we have done well so far, as well as address areas we need to improve,” concluded Nabi.