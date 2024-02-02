Three Cape Verde players to look out for against Bafana

Phakaaathi takes a look at three Cape Verde players to look out for when the two teams clash in Yamoussoukro on Saturday night.

Bafana Bafana have been made favourites by many to beat Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals on Saturday, but this is an island nation very much on the rise in the continental game.

Cape Verde have already proved more than a match for the likes of Ghana and Egypt already in the Ivory Coast, and Hugo Broos’ side will have to be at their best if they are to be the first team to beat Pedro Brito’s side at this year’s AFCON.

Ryan Mendes

Ryan Mendes (centre) celebrates his late winner against Mauritania. Picture: Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix

At the age of just 23, Ryan Mendes was a part of Cape Verde’s Africa Cup of Nations squad in South Africa in 2013, when they drew 0-0 with Bafana in their opening match and reached the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. 11 years on, he remains an integral part of the squad, and has netted twice already in the Ivory Coast, including a late winner from the penalty spot in the last 16 against Mauritania.

A skilful attacker, Mendes’ club career has taken him from France, to England, to Turkey, to the United Arab Emirates and now back to Turkey, where has two top flight goals this season for Fatih Karagumruk.

Bebe

Bebe (centre) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Mozambique. Picture: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Bebe, like Mendes, brings vast experience to this Cape Verde team, though he only started playing for the island nation in his 30s. Now 33, the former Manchester United attacker scored an ambitious free kick from miles out in the 3-0 win over Mozambique in the group stages.

Bafana will need to watch out for his threat from set pieces on Saturday. Living in an orphanage from the age of nine, Bebe was famously signed by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2010 when the United boss had never seen him play.

It didn’t work out for Bebe at United but he has since gone on to achieve success in Portugal and Spain. Bebe is currently playing for Rayo Vallecano, and has two La Liga goals this season.

Garry Rodrigues

Garry Rodrigues celebrates his last-gasp winner against Ghana. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Garry Rodrigues has already tormented Bafana Bafana, scoring two goals in 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, to help his side beat Stuart Baxter’s side 2-1 on September 5, 2017 and all-but end South Africa’s hopes of making it to Russia.

Rodrigues has been back in the goals in the Ivory Coast, grabbing the winner in Cape Verde’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ghana in the group stages.

The 33 year-old, born in the Netherlands, has been playing for Cape Verde since 2014, and is playing in his third AFCON finals. He also scored one goal at the 2021 tournament in Cameroon, as Cape Verde grabbed a 1-1 draw with the host nation en route to the last 16.