Sulking Hunt gives media cold shoulder after SuperSport loss

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt delivered yet another sulking post-match press conference following the 3-0 hiding at the hands of Golden Arrows on Tuesday.



New Peter Mokaba Stadium was the scene of the crime where Arrows ended Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s unbeaten start to the DStv Premiership season.



Lungelo Nguse, Angelo Van Rooi and Ryan Moon were all on the scoresheet as SuperSport suffered their first loss of the season in the league, their second in all competitions after the MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Stellenbosch FC where Hunt was also grumpy.



Hunt was in no mood to discuss his team’s below par performance when addressing the media after the game.



“They had three breaks and they scored, it’s disappointing,” he said in a post-match address that lasted all of one minute and 18 seconds.



“But we had more than enough chances to win the game, so yes, it’s disappointing.”



The next question to Hunt was about 18-year-old Ime Okon who has been named in the Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for next month’s friendlies against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.



“I don’t know, I don’t really think too much of it,” The 59-year-old said to reporters in another brief reply.



The three-time league winning coach has been vocal against playing their home games in Polokwane but he was in no mood to discuss if the traveling is already taking its toll on his players.



“What do you think? I’m not going to go there,” Hunt responded when asked about the taxing nature of traveling from Tshwane to Limpopo.



United’s schedule takes them to Botswana after the FIFA international break. They will be away to Gaborone United in the CAF Confederation Cup for a second round preliminary stage encounter.



“No, not at all because we want to play,” Hunt replied to a question about yet another trip, this time, outside South African borders.



“We are going to have to do the same thing in a couple of weeks’ time so I don’t know how we are going to do it, that’s crazy but anyway.”