Ntseki’s Hlanti conundrum ahead of Chiefs’ next tie

Molefi Ntseki is convinced that Kaizer Chiefs‘ recent victory, their first of the season, was the breakthrough they needed to get their DStv Premiership campaign going.



Now, the challenge at hand is maintaining this newfound momentum as they face a string of matches in the next few days.

Ntseki, tasked with a juggling act, must ensure his team keeps the ball rolling without losing steam.

In their previous outing, Chiefs got past AmaZulu FC with a convincing 3-0 victory at FNB Stadium during a Premiership clash last weekend.

Tonight (Wednesday), they are set to face off against Stellenbosch FC in what promises to be a challenging match in Cape Town.

However, the spotlight falls even more intensely on their significant encounter this weekend — a crucial MTN8 semi-final showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns.

It remains intriguing to observe how Ntseki navigates these two critical matches, with neither one being expendable.

The weight of Chiefs’ prolonged trophy drought adds to the pressure, demanding a solid performance, especially in the MTN8.

Ntseki happy with Chiefs progress

Yet, Ntseki finds comfort in the progress his team has made, thanks to securing that pivotal first win.

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we want to dominate performance and possession. But if we don’t have possession, what else can work for you?,” Ntseki pondered.

He acknowledged that AmaZulu dominated their last match and exhibited better organisation.

“What will work for you is that if they create spaces on a counter, you go on a counter.

“But the most important thing is when you start to play from the back, you need numbers and options,” added the Chiefs mentor.

Ntseki is optimistic that nerves, especially among new players, have settled, fostering a more formidable collective effort in the matches ahead.

“Hopefully now that we’ve settled the nerves (especially of the new players) going forward we’ll be giving our A-game on all the matches we are going to play,” Ntseki said.



Nonetheless, Ntseki confronts an additional challenge — veteran defender and team leader Sifiso Hlanti carries three yellow cards into tonight’s game.

The pivotal decision lies in whether to field him in a potentially intense match tonight or to preserve him for the Sundowns clash.

It’s a delicate balance, as a yellow card tonight would result in Hlanti’s suspension for the Sundowns encounter.