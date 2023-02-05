Tinkler: ‘No one told Keet to go up’

Ntokozo Gumede

One can only imagine how Eric Tinkler’s post match talk with his players went down in the dressing room, particularly to goalkeeper Darren Keet.

The seasoned goalie took it upon himself to join up in attack when Cape Town City had a corner kick in the dying moments of their 2-0 loss to SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership.

Keet probably thought he would reproduce Oscarine Masuluke’s heroics that saw him score a bicycle kick against Orlando Pirates almost six years ago. That goal was so good that it was in the top three of the best goals in the world in 2017.

But the script turned out to be a horror movie for Keet, who had to chase back to an empty net. Gamphani Lungu fired the shot that was going wide off the mark, but defender Darwin Gonzalez had a day to forget. In an attempt to make sure that the ball stays out, he ended up turning the ball into his own net to bury any hopes of City getting a draw in the capital city.

“Unfortunately we lost possession in the wrong area and we got punished. No one sent the goalkeeper up. Decision making is what let us down and as the head coach I have to take the responsibility,” said Tinkler.

Targets for the season

The City coach is under pressure to move his side away from the wrong end of the log and having lost two games in a row, he maintains that City’s goals remain unchanged.

“Our target is to still finish as high as we can and that is the top eight, nothing has changed. The league is very tight,” added Tinkler.

“Two wins in a row, you just go up the log table and two losses in a row, you drop… that is how it has been the whole season. We just have to stay positive and continue believing that we can get better.”

He went on to reveal City’s stumbling block this season as they have struggled to find consistency.

The Mother City side’s last 10 Premiership games read: five defeats, one draw and four wins.

“The amount of games that we conceded just before half time are a lot. There are matches where we have controlled the whole match and then we concede in the last minute. That’s a disappointment. Game management is the stumbling block,” said Tinkler.