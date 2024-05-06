Tinkler positive City can get back on track

'We are one win away from turning it around, positive mindset,' Tinkler told Cape Town City media.

Eric Tinkler has not had a good year with Cape Town City thus far. Picture: Backpagepix

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler believes his side are just a goal or a win away from turning their fortunes around, as they head into Tuesday evenings DStv Premiership match at home to Moroka Swallows.

The Mother City side are without a win in 2024, and have slipped to 7th in the table, with their chances of qualifying for next season’s MTN8 in some jeopardy.

“Something will trigger it, one moment, one goal can trigger you from a negative situation into a positive situation. We are one win away from turning it around, positive mindset,” Tinkler told Cape Town City media, however.

City face a Swallows team who have won two of their last six DStv Premiership matches, and lost just two, results that have kept them six points clear of the relegation zone, with four games left to play in the campaign.

Swallows making progress

Musa Nyatama’s side came back to beat Chippa United 2-1 away from home in their last league game, with Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango netting his sixth league goal of the season.

Swallows even have an outside chance of getting into next season’s MTN8 themselves, if they can manage a strong finish to the campaign, which would be a remarkable achievement for a side that was docked six points for failing to turn up for fixtures against Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns in December.

The Birds also sacked a host of players who had gone on strike over a pay dispute, the reason Swallows failed to honour those two games.