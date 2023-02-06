Title race not over yet, says Sundowns coach Mokwena

Ntokozo Gumede

Although mathematically Mamelodi Sundowns can still be overtaken in the DStv Premiership, in reality the league title is secured.



They have already accumulated 55 points and have 27 remaining points to play for.



Perhaps down to modesty more than anything, head coach Rulani Mokwena continues to insists the championship is not yet wrapped up.



This comes after Downs beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in Soweto on Saturday afternoon to complete a league double over the Sea Robbers.



“I wish it were the case, but not yet. We have so much work to do. We have played 21 games and there are nine more games left to play,” said Mokwena.



“We have to respect every opponent. In the same way that we respected all 21 fixtures (before), we have to respect the remaining nine games.



“We have to give them the same diligence and professionalism. We have to keep the same concentration.

“The target is to win the next game against Richards Bay (in the Nedbank Cup) and after that we have three important Champions League games,” Mokwena added.



The Brazilians will begin their Nedbank Cup title defence against Richards Bay this evening in the capital city.



Bafana Ba Style go into the match as favourites as they are coming up against top flight rookies. However, the lavish praise directed at Sundowns is not entirely embraced by coach Mokwena, who says he would rather have his team go about their business quietly.



“We are very scared of praise. I try not to be influenced by what is said by the team and that allows us to keep on the ground. Praise is like being fed honey on a knife. We try to stay very far from praise,” says Mokwena.



“We are the only team that has played eight games in January and I have nothing but incredible respect for this group of players. If I were to rate our performances out of 10, I would give it a 15 if allowed. I am very proud of this group.”