‘We were not good enough,’ says Zwane after Chiefs draw at Galaxy

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane has admitted that Kaizer Chiefs could have done better with the extra man advantage in their DStv Premiership goalless draw at the weekend.

ALSO READ: Chiefs huff and puff by can’t blow down ten-man Galaxy

Chiefs could not use the advantage and were held to a draw by a 10-man TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Galaxy were reduced to 10 just five minutes into the second half when Marks Munyai was shown his second yellow card.

They, however. regrouped and gave a good fight and may feel they could also have won the game.

It was, however, Zwane who was left a bit disappointed with the result as he felt they could have won the game.

“In the second half I think we started very well but we took the foot off the pedal after they were one man down,” Zwane said after the game.

“We thought the game was going to be easy and we needed a little bit of creativity. And that is why I had to bring in George (Matlou).

“I could easily have taken one of the defenders out and brought on a midfielder, an offensive player or maybe a striker.

“But we had to be cautious as well because they resorted to playing the long balls and we wanted to win all the long balls,” added Zwane.

Lost scoring touch again

The Amakhosi mentor also rued the few chances they created where they could have got a goal and pocketed the three points.

“We were not good enough, it could’ve been better. We put a lot of pressure on them, and we could have scored one with a header I think.

“But we missed the target. It was poor decision-making on our end, it could’ve been much better.

ALSO READ: Leopards fall deeper into relegation trouble after La Masia loss

“But I cannot fault the effort of the players. I think from the first half I didn’t see them having a shot at goal. But it is a worrying factor that we didn’t score.

“I thought after scoring two goals in Polokwane we broke the ice, we come here at least get one.

“The good thing though is that we kept a clean sheet. But we should have scored at least one goal based on the chances we created,” said Zwane.