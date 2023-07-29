Toronto confirm Mailula signing from Sundowns

By Katlego Modiba

MLS side Toronto FC have confirmed the arrival of Bafana Bafana striker Cassius Mailula from DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns on a three-year deal.

Mailula scored 16 goals across all competitions in his debut season in top flight football last season and scooped the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award.

“We are very excited to welcome Cassius to our club and the city,” said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez on the club’s website.

NEWS | Toronto FC announced that the club has acquired 22-year-old South African forward Cassius Mailula from @Masandawana of the DStv Premiership. @RealMailula | #TFCLive— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) July 28, 2023

“He is a player that will bring a different dimension to our play on the pitch with his versatility, dynamic movement, and finishing ability with both feet. He will also provide us with a new young profile off the pitch, with his humility, grit, and ambition to reach the highest levels possible. We look forward to working with Cassius and are happy to have him in the TFC family.”

The 22-year-old joins fellow international teammates Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Njabulo Blom who play their football in North America for Minnesota United and St. Louis City SC respectively.

Toronto FC also revealed that Mailula will be added to their roster as a part of the U-22 Initiative, pending his medicals, work visa and the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).