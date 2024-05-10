Pirates looking to keep winning run going against Richards Bay

Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says it is very important for the Natal Rich Boys to get something against Pirates.

Orlando Pirates will be looking to maintain their winning momentum when they face struggling Richards Bay FC at Orlando Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Saturday evening (8pm kick off).



The Buccaneers have won seven consecutive games in all competitions going into the clash against the Natal Rich Boys, scoring 23 goals in the process and keeping four clean sheets.

Their last clean sheet came in their previous game against Chippa United, which Pirates won 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Tshegofatso Mabasa, a haul that took the Buccaneers striker to the top of the goalscoring charts.

The win over the Chilli Boyz lifted Pirates to within a point of second-placed Stellenbosch, in the race to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League.

However, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro knows that the Buccaneers cannot afford to take the desperate Richards Bay lightly. With three games to go before the end of the season, Riveiro is anticipating a very difficult finish, starting with the game against the Natal Rich Boys, who are second from bottom in the standings. .

“The situation at the bottom is getting tight and with Cape Town Spurs getting a victory (on Wednesday), Richards Bay will come here desperate to try and collect points,” said Riveiro.

“We then have to go to Mbombela to play Galaxy, who, if I’m not mistaken, have the second best home record behind us after our win (against Chippa). We then finish our campaign here (at Orlando Stadium) against SuperSport [United], which is always a difficult game.

“But the target is to get more points than last season. Last season we got 54 points and this season we can get to 58 if I’m not mistaken. Hopefully if we achieve that target, we can also get the second spot, but that doesn’t depend on us only.”

Meanwhile, Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says it is very important for the Natal Rich Boys to get something against Pirates if they are to open the gap between themselves and Cape Town Spurs.

With the Natal Rich Boys leading the Urban Warriors by six points, Vilakazi has warned his charges to avoid complacency in thinking that will be enough to avoid the dreaded drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.



“I wouldn’t say (the gap) gives me comfort. We are still looking at getting three points when we play Pirates,” said Vilakazi.

“We are going to play other human beings; it’s not as if we are playing robots. Anything can happen, a proper plan against them can help us in terms of making sure that we grind for the result,” he added.

Pirates will be without Thalente Mbatha for this clash, while Richards Bay will also miss the services of Tercious Malepe. Both players are suspended.