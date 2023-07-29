Ntseki explains Chiefs’ decision to stay local for pre-season preps

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ coach, Molefi Ntseki has lifted the lid on the team’s pre-season strategy, revealing why they opted out of the glitzy European camps favoured by rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Kgatlana admits defence needs to improve if Banyana are to reach last-16

While the Buccaneers and Sundowns jetted off to Spain and Holland respectively, Amakhosi charted a different course, embarking on a domestic pre-season campaign with a twist.

Chiefs’ pre-season journey kicked off in the picturesque province of Mpumalanga, where the players delved into rigorous training sessions and tactical preparations.

Ntseki’s decision to keep it local was deliberate and calculated, bearing Chiefs’ tactical and physical needs in mind.

Speaking candidly, Ntseki clarified that the choice to remain on South African soil was not influenced by what other clubs were doing.

It was, in fact, part of a well-thought-out plan that was set in motion a year prior.

For Chiefs, it was never about keeping up with the Jones’, instead, it was about maximising their preparations in an environment that played to their strengths.

“The plan to start the pre-season was done last year. So, It’s not about which club went wherever,” said Ntseki this week.

“It was our plan to say we will do our pre-season in South Africa for our own tactical and physical reasons.

“That’s why the first week we went to Mpumalanga because we are fully aware that coming from the highveld, coming into the lowveld players will be physically well-prepared,” said Ntseki.

The coach emphasised the importance of transitioning from the highveld to the lowveld during the pre-season.

Chiefs also went to Tanzania

By conducting their initial training in Mpumalanga, Amakhosi ensured that their players were physically well-prepared for the challenges of travelling to various cities across South Africa with varying altitudes.

Chiefs also took their pre-season show on the road, crossing borders to face Young Africans in Tanzania. This was no mere friendly encounter; it was an opportunity for the team to test their mettle against formidable opposition and fine-tune their tactics in real-game scenarios.

ALSO READ: Motaung Jr fires back: Chiefs director denies Nabi talk

And the adventurous spirit of Amakhosi didn’t stop there. Chiefs’ pre-season expedition will reach its climax with a trip to Botswana, where they will lock horns with Township Rollers on Saturday.