Riveiro gives thoughts on Pirates new signing Kapinga

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro’s impression of new signing Lesedi Kapinga is that the attacking midfielder is very talented.

Riveiro’s Pirates announced Kapinga this week, with the midfielder making the switch from DStv Premiership rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Sundowns player joins the Buccaneers with the team on a quest to improve on last season’s achievements.

Riveiro hopes Kapinga will quickly settle into the Bucs team, especially as he joined the team with only a week to go to their opening match of the 2023/24 season against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on 5 August.

“I know that he is a good human first of all, he is a professional player. I also know what everybody knows, he is a talented player with the capacity to help the team to play better. Now he is one more player in the group like everybody else and having the same opportunity and chance to make an impact,” said the Bucs coach.

“Hopefully he will make an impact and adapt quickly.”

Pirates made a statement last campaign in Riveiro’s first stint with the club.

But the 45-years old coach will not be carried away about the team’s accomplishments as he wants the team to continue improving.

He says it is vital to keep on getting better in every department in his squad as they will be playing in different competitions, especially the Caf Champions League where they will have to travel a lot and play in unfamiliar stadiums.

“We have to improve in every single aspect of the game. There is no room to say we are good at this and we don’t have to train or spend time to improve whatever area. We are going to face different competitions, knockout games, games in a field where they don’t fit with the way we want to play,” the Spaniard added.

“So, we need to be flexible tactically and we need to be more flexible in our approach than last season. If we do it, we will be better than last season.”

After the signing of Kapinga, Pirates also announced on Thursday that they acquired the services of Karim Kimvuidi from Maritzburg United to add to their attacking department.