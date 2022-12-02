TS Galaxy take World Cup break camp to Turkey

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

DStv Premiership side TS Galaxy have jetted off to Turkey to continue with their preparations for the resumption of the DStv Premiership campaign at end of December.

Galaxy left South Africa on Thursday night, with the squad expected to play a number of friendly games in Turkey.

The Rockets have lined-up clashes against Turkish side Giresunspor on 6 December, before playing Italian outfit Sampdoria five days later. They will wrap-up their Turkey trip with a match against Al Batin of Saudi Arabia.

Galaxy winger Prince Mahlangu says everyone at the club is excited about the trip and they are all looking forward to playing against top teams.

“It’s a very nice trip. We are excited to go there (Turkey),everyone is happy and we are hoping to get the exposure that side because we will be playing against top teams,” Mahlangu told the club’s media team.

The Mpumalanga base outfit will be hoping the overseas trip helps them in their distasteful 2022/23 campaign, where they have been really disappointing despite bolstering their squad with the likes of experienced Sibusiso Vilakazi and Bernard parker.



Galaxy went into the Fifa break with the club recording a nine-game winless streak, which has seen them down occupying 12th place on the log after registering only 13 points in their last 12 games.

The last time the Rockets recorded a win was way back in August, when they beat SuperSport United 2-0 at home, since then, they have registered six draws and three losses.

A change of fortune is really needed at the club and probably the outing to Turkey might just be what the team needs in order to turn around their season.



Galaxy will be back in action in the league on 30 December, with an away clash to Maritzburg United.