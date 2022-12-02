Zwane happy with Kaizer Chiefs players’ sharpness

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has described his players as ‘looking sharp’ as they return to training after a short break.

The players returned to Naturena after a two-and-a-half weeks break owing to the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Amakhosi last played in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup on November 12.

After that game the team went into a break. But they returned on Thursday and Zwane was impressed with the condition of his players.

“We welcomed all the guys back on Thursday morning and they looked sharp. We are very happy with what we saw at training,” Zwane told the club’s website.

“There are no injuries to report except for a bout of flu that has attacked Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

“They will receive the necessary treatment from the medical team and I’m sure they will start training with the team next week.”

Before the break, Zwane’s team looked to have found some form. Their biggest let down since the start of the season was their inability to keep rhythm.

Chiefs will resume their DStv Premiership campaign on December 31 away at Golden Arrows in Durban.

Zwane says he has lined up some friendly games to get his players match fitness ahead of the league resumption.

“We’ve got a few friendlies lined up, and these will help us with our fitness levels before we play that competitive match on New Year’s eve against Arrows.

“We hope that no one picks up any injury during the next four weeks so we are ready for that particular game,” says the Chiefs mentor.

Chiefs went onto the break having collected 21 points off 13 games. They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by seven.

And with the MTN8 already won by their biggest rivals Orlando Pirates, Amakhosi will now have to up their efforts in the league and Nedbank Cup.