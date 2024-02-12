Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

12 Feb 2024

05:13 pm

WATCH: Jessica Motaung explains why Chiefs still don’t have a women’s team

'We are in discussions with Safa, to say 'if we have a women's team, how can we work together to restructure (the league),' said Jessica Motaung

Jessica Motaung - Kaizer Chiefs

Jessica Motaung says Kaizer Chiefs’ sponsors need exposure if they are to have a women’s team playing in the Hollywood Bets Super League. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung says that an inability to give exposure to their sponsors is just one reason why Amakhosi don’t yet have a team in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

In an interview with SABC Sports, Motaung also said that Chiefs had looked at buying a share in Janine Van Wyk’s club, JVW Sports, but that they were unable to reach an agreement.

“It is very challenging to have any club, whether it is a women’s club, a men’s club or a youth club,” said Motaung.

“If you look at the Hollywoodbets league, we are very proud of them, it is very good to have a league like that, there just needs to be a structural change.

“You have to allow clubs, I know Sundowns have also asked, to have their own sponsors’ boards and let their own sponsors advertise.

‘There are challenges’

“There are challenges, it is not just about having a team and that’s it, you need money to fund it and to do that the sponsors need exposure.

“We are in discussions with Safa, to say ‘if we have a women’s team, how can we work together to restructure (the league), so it is a win-win for teams that come in, for sponsors that come in, and for the main sponsor (Hollywoodbets).’ So it is collabarative.”

On discussions with JVW Sports, Motaung added:

“We have been talking to different teams, to look at buying into their teams, that has chalenges and we want to do things properly.

“We did talk to them (JVW Sports) but we didn’t agree terms. All the best to Janine (Van Wyk) and we hope the team continues to do well.”

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ANC loses cadre deployment case in the Constitutional Court
Local News Concern over rising number of pregnant children in SA
News SABC execs suspended for hiding multi-million rand profit share with contractor- report
Load Shedding What relief? Here’s why you are still getting four-hour blocks of load shedding in Joburg
Local News Will the lights stay on now? Offline Pretoria West power station approved for 40-year lease

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe