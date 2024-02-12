WATCH: Jessica Motaung explains why Chiefs still don’t have a women’s team

'We are in discussions with Safa, to say 'if we have a women's team, how can we work together to restructure (the league),' said Jessica Motaung

Jessica Motaung says Kaizer Chiefs’ sponsors need exposure if they are to have a women’s team playing in the Hollywood Bets Super League. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung says that an inability to give exposure to their sponsors is just one reason why Amakhosi don’t yet have a team in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

In an interview with SABC Sports, Motaung also said that Chiefs had looked at buying a share in Janine Van Wyk’s club, JVW Sports, but that they were unable to reach an agreement.

“It is very challenging to have any club, whether it is a women’s club, a men’s club or a youth club,” said Motaung.

“If you look at the Hollywoodbets league, we are very proud of them, it is very good to have a league like that, there just needs to be a structural change.

“You have to allow clubs, I know Sundowns have also asked, to have their own sponsors’ boards and let their own sponsors advertise.

‘There are challenges’

“There are challenges, it is not just about having a team and that’s it, you need money to fund it and to do that the sponsors need exposure.

“We are in discussions with Safa, to say ‘if we have a women’s team, how can we work together to restructure (the league), so it is a win-win for teams that come in, for sponsors that come in, and for the main sponsor (Hollywoodbets).’ So it is collabarative.”

On discussions with JVW Sports, Motaung added:

“We have been talking to different teams, to look at buying into their teams, that has chalenges and we want to do things properly.

“We did talk to them (JVW Sports) but we didn’t agree terms. All the best to Janine (Van Wyk) and we hope the team continues to do well.”