Riveiro hails Man of the Match Makhaula after Chiefs victory
“His game today I think was second to none,” Riveiro said.
Makhehleni Makhaula won Man of the match during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was full of praise for Makhehlene Makhaula following his performance in the victory against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The 35-year-old defensive midfielder’s stellar display in the 1-0 Soweto derby win over Chiefs saw him winning the Man of the Match award.
ALSO READ: We didn’t deserve to lose Soweto derby, says Chiefs coach Nabi
The winning goal came from a late penalty converted by Patrick Maswanganyi.
Riveiro believes Makhaula was a worthy winner of the Man of the Match award and is hoping he maintains this level of play in the games to come.
“His game today I think was second to none,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the game.
“It’s something else. He was pushing the team in the bad moments, he was helping a lot to collect those second balls, and carried the ball forward.
ALSO READ: Maswanganyi’s Panenka earns Pirates victory over Chiefs in Soweto derby (video)
“He’s playing excellent football, hopefully he can continue like that for a long time.”The Buccaneers will face Sekhukhune United away in their next Betway Premiership clash and they will be looking to maintain pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.