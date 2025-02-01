Riveiro hails Man of the Match Makhaula after Chiefs victory

Makhehleni Makhaula won Man of the match during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was full of praise for Makhehlene Makhaula following his performance in the victory against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.



The 35-year-old defensive midfielder’s stellar display in the 1-0 Soweto derby win over Chiefs saw him winning the Man of the Match award.



The winning goal came from a late penalty converted by Patrick Maswanganyi.

Riveiro believes Makhaula was a worthy winner of the Man of the Match award and is hoping he maintains this level of play in the games to come.

“His game today I think was second to none,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the game.

“It’s something else. He was pushing the team in the bad moments, he was helping a lot to collect those second balls, and carried the ball forward.



“He’s playing excellent football, hopefully he can continue like that for a long time.”The Buccaneers will face Sekhukhune United away in their next Betway Premiership clash and they will be looking to maintain pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns.