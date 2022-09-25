Broos admits Themba Zwane folly as he drives Bafana to great win

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It was perhaps the little sense of pride that Hugo Broos has that prevented him from making an outright apology to Themba Zwane for ignoring him at Bafana Bafana.

Calls for the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder’s inclusion have previously fallen on deaf ears, with Broos reasoning that he wants players who are under 30 years.

But for the two friendly games against Sierra Leone and Botswana, Broos decided to include the 33-year-old Zwane in his team.

And the Tembisa-born Zwane gave a performance that Broos could not ignore but praise after their 4-0 drubbing of Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“First off, I am a happy coach today. Not only because we won 4-0 but also because after our two last games the negativity around Bafana Bafana was too big that we needed this win today.

“And it is not only the performance on the pitch but the chances we created and the goals we scored,” said Broos after the game.

“We won a lot of confidence today and this was very important and it was the goal before these two friendly games.

“I hope the team will do the same on Tuesday. I expect the same mentality and performance from the players,” added the Belgian mentor.

He then went on Zwane’s appraisal, admitting that he could be the missing piece that he had been looking for to complete his Bafana puzzle.

“I will also mention – I am not a coach who likes special mentions of players – but what Themba Zwane did today was great.

“It was maybe, hopefully, the missing link in our team. A guy who can keep the ball, dish out the passes and can score. So, I am very happy with it. It took a long time (for him to get into the team).

“But you know with my philosophy, it is youngsters first and then we will see. But again everyone has to appreciate that I changed my mind.

“This is not easy for a coach when for four months he says ‘no, no, no’ and then suddenly (changes his mind)… But okay, I am not afraid to do that and Themba shows today he deserves his position in the team” said Broos.