Win three matches and Bafana can end this ‘three point’ soap opera

When other teams are throwing tantrums in your direction, it usually means that you are doing something right.

Bafana Bafana’s surge towards the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals is clearly irritating their opponents in Group C. Hugo Broos’ side are five points clear at the top of the group, with just three games left to play.

Bafana’s potential problem

If they beat Nigeria on Tuesday, Bafana will, for now, be mathematically there with two games to spare, as long as Benin fail to win at home to Lesotho.

There is, however, still a potential problem. Bafana fielded an ineligible player – Teboho Mokoena – in their qualifier against Lesotho in Polokwane last March.

This could still lead to a three point deduction for South Africa. And boy have Nigeria, Benin and Lesotho let us know all about it.

Benin coach Gernot Rohr has been going on and on about it, imploring Fifa to act. Nigeria too, have done more than their bit to persuade Fifa to make a decision against Bafana.

Lesotho also got in on the act last week, in bizarre circumstances, ahead of their return match against Bafana in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The Lesotho FA general secretary, Mokhosi Mohapi claimed that they would lodge a protest if Mokoena played against them.

Lesotho, sorry, what?

This is not just speaking after the horse has bolted, but after the horse has entered a different time zone. Broos rightly ignored such nonsense, and played Mokoena in Friday’s 3-0 win.

Broos has said that Bafana’s belief is that as Lesotho did not complain back in March, Fifa will not take action.

Fifa’s silence on the matter, meanwhile, helps no one. Maybe they are waiting to see if Bafana qualify, even with a three point deduction. Then Fifa can take the points with zero consequence.

But it would be far better for everyone if there was a decision as soon as possible. In the meantime, Bafana can provide the answer on the pitch. Win their last three qualifiers and they will be in the USA. They have been superb so far in qualifying, and there is every reason to think they can do exactly that.