Nigeria scrape past Rwanda to keep World Cup hopes alive

Nigeria next play group leaders South Africa, who have 16 points from seven matches, on Tuesday.

Nigeria scraped past Rwanda 1-0 to stay in contention for qualification to the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

It was the first home win by Nigeria in the qualifying series and it moved them up to third in Group C with 10 points from seven matches.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ Monyane gets Bafana call

They next play group leaders South Africa, who have 16 points from seven matches, on Tuesday.

Premier League side Wolves’ new signing Tolu Arokodare was the match winner in the 51st minute, when the second half substitute scrambled home a loose ball.

Chiefs’ Ntwari thwarts Nigeria

Rwanda’s Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari pulled off several big saves to deny Nigeria a bigger victory.

As expected, Nigeria applied the early pressure on Rwanda in a game they had to win to keep alive whatever hopes they have to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

The home fans thought the Super Eagles had gone ahead in the eighth minute when Victor Osimhen slotted home from the near post but the effort was chalked off for offside.

In the 14th minute Ntwari did well to keep out a tricky shot.

Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was booked on 25 minutes following a scuffle with a Rwanda player.

On the half hour, Moses Simon’s shot from inside the box came straight at the goalkeeper and minutes later, Alex Iwobi’s dipping shot from distance was tipped over the bar by the goalkeeper for a corner.

Lookman miss

To the credit of Rwanda they defended well with the occasional incursions into the Nigerian half.

In the 63rd minute, Ademola Lookman failed to finish off a dangerous Nigerian attack from inside the box with the Rwandese defence in total disarray.

ALSO READ: Broos hails ‘beautiful goals’ after Bafana win

The impressive Ntwari blocked a powerful shot by captain Wilfred Ndidi in the 66th minute deep inside the box and 10 minutes later the shot stopper scrambled to safety a Moses Simon free kick.