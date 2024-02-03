Wondrous Williams takes Bafana into AFCON semifinals

The Bafana captain is the hero in the penalty shootout.

Bafana’s Ronwen Williams makes a vital save from Cape Verde’s Gilson Tavares in stoppage time in their AFCON quarterfinal on Saturday. Picture: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Ronwen Williams produced a staggering four saves in the penalty shootout as Bafana Bafana knocked out Cape Verde made it into the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations on a dramatic Saturday evening at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro.

The Bafana captain, who also produced an incredible stop in stoppage time of normal time to keep the scores goalless, saved from Bebe, Willy Semedo, Laros Duarte and Patrick Andrade, before sprinting and hurling himself into the arms of Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Bafana will now face Nigeria on Wednesday in the semifinal, with belief increasing game by game that they can emulate the class of 1996 and become African champions. They were not at their best against Cape Verde, but an excellent defensive display, coupled with the brilliance of Williams, got them through.

Cape Verde brought Garry Rodrigues into their starting line-up in Yamoussoukro, the winger having scored twice in a 2-1 win in Durban the last time these two sides squared up, way back in September 2017.

Teboho Mokoena looked to pick up where he left off against Morocco, and in the tenth minute he latched onto a Morena lay off, but fired a powerful shot straight at Vozinha in the Blue Sharks goal.

Mokoena then won the ball brilliantly in midfield, surged forward and freed Themba Zwane, but under pressure from the Cape Verde defence, ‘Mshishi’ scuffed his shot off target.

Kevin Pina shot wide from the edge of the area for Cape Verde in the 17th minute, before Mokoena hit a free kick from a good position into the wall, and then blasted the rebound well over.

It was the Blue Sharks who finished the half stronger, pushing Bafana back, though they failed to test Williams.

The Bafana captain did have a concerning moment as he slightly lost the flight of a Ryan Mendes cross, but with Rodrigues lurking at the back post, Khuliso Mudau was on hand to clear the danger.

Another Mendes cross was then just about scrambled clear, before Aubrey Modiba put his body on the line with a fine block Cape Verde’s all-time record goal scorer.

Cape Verde also made a fast start to the second half and Williams had to be alert to intercept a Jamiro Monteiro cross, with Rodrigues ready to pounce.

Bafana began to get their own passing game going and in the 53rd minute, Mokoena fed Evidence Makgopa, but his shot, from a tight angle, was straight at Vozinhza.

In the 56th minute, Rodrigues wasted a fantastic opportunity, bursting clear of the Bafana defence but firing a tame shot too close to Williams.

Another good Bafana move on the hour mark saw Zwane release Percy Tau, and his cross was intercepted by Vozinha just in front of Makgopa.

Both sides made changes, with Thapelo Maseko coming on for Morena, while Cape Verde coach Pedro Brito took off both Mendes and Rodrigues, with former Manchester United attacker Bebe finally coming on in the 73rd minute.

Bebe had an instant impact on the game, causing Bafana problems down the left flank. He nutmegged Mudau with a cheeky cross before Jovane Cabral fired just over from Kenny Rocha Santos’ cut back.

In stoppage time, Cape Verde so nearly won the match as another substitute Gilson Tavares broke the offside trap, but Williams produced an outstanding save to somehow tip his effort onto the bar.

The game went into extra time and Bafana almost took the lead twice in about 30 seconds. First Makgopa chested the ball down for substitute Mihlali Mayambela but Vozinha blocked his effort, and then produced an even better save to somehow keep out Makgopa’s point blank header.

Gilson Tavares dragged an effort wide at the other end, with both teams looking to win the game before the shootout. In the end, however, it all worked out for Bafana.