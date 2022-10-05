What Zwane needs to prioritise to get Chiefs back in the title race 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have fallen too far behind in the DStv Premiership race and coach Arthur Zwane has his job cut out if he is to get them firing again.

Chiefs have a chance to get back somewhat into the mix should they beat Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday evening.

On taking the job, Zwane confessed his priority as getting the Naturena side back to playing their attractive football, laced with flair.

That requires a team capable of comfortably building from the back. But that has been Chiefs’ Achilles heel this season.

Their defence has not been consistent and costly mistakes have stalled the team’s progress.

It does look like it is getting better since the introduction of new siging Edmilson Dove.

But Zwane should spend more time on it to get it right, before moving onto other aspects of the team. They conceded early against AmaZulu in the MTN8 at the weekend.

“After conceding, it was a wake-up call yet again, which is now a worrying factor because as you know that we’ve been working on starting on a high note,” said Zwane.

“After their goal, we showed some aggression and … a little bit of a fight.”

The other issue that should be giving Zwane sleepless nights is that Chiefs are like a toothless dog – they give a good bark but have no bite.

Amakhosi create some promising scoring chances but lack the finishing touch. Caleb Bimenyimana showed signs that he could be the answer to that.

But in the last game he missed some easy chances and looked too hurried in his approach. The same happened with Ashley Du Preez.

“We then created a number of chances but we could not capitalise. In the second half, we came back stronger, but again we were not clinical enough to make our life easy,” added Zwane.