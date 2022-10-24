Former Chiefs star’s career said to be fading away

Mgosi Squad

A close source to former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has revealed that the once promising midfielder’s career is slowly fading away and he seeks help to revive it.

Ntshangase is said to be roaming around the streets as he is still yet to find a club since he parted ways with Marumo Gallants last season.

“I am worried about him, things are not really going well because at the moment you just see him as an ordinary person walking around the streets. He is all over the place and no one seems to care about him. It’s hard because he can’t even find a team,” said the source.

“When you look at him you will think he is okay with everything and has a plan, but the truth is there is no plan and no one seems to be bothered. He really needs help, he has to get back to playing soon, otherwise we will soon forget about him. It is said to see him like that because his peers are still playing and they have teams while he is out of the game and it doesn’t look like he will get a team soon. I was honestly hoping that Black Leopards would take him back because that is the club that made him.”

Ntshangase was once regarded as one of the best midfielders in the country during his days at Black Leopards, where he even went on to play for Bafana Bafana while he was playing in the National First Division.

Ntshangase’s career was never the same when he went to Amakhosi, with injuries also derailing his anticipated shine at the Glamour Boys.

The midfielder was said to have changed when he arrived at Chiefs, with misbehaving and breaking the club’s rules being his downfall.

He left Chiefs in 2018 and went on to stay without a club for a while before joining Marumo Gallants, but only spent one season with the club.