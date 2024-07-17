Belgian side Liege close in on Bafana striker Mothiba

The 28-year-old striker is currently a free agent after leaving French Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg.

Lebo Mothiba has landed in Belgium ahead of his reported move to Standard Liege.



According to reports in Belgium, the Bafana Bafana striker is set to do medical and fitness tests at Liege before signing a contract with the Belgian side.

The 28-year-old striker is currently a free agent after leaving French Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Following his departure from Lille, Mothiba reportedly attracted interest from French outfits Montpellier & Angers as well as Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. But it seems Liege have beaten the other competitors to the Bafana striker’s signature.



Mothiba started his football career at Lille in 2014, playing for the club’s Under-19’s before graduating to the senior team four years later.

The Bafana striker went on to play for the likes of Troyes and RC Strasbourg where he was released at the end of last season following a six-year stay at the club.



Meanwhile, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has made a bold prediction about rising prospect Shandre Campbell following his dream move to Belgian side Club Brugge.



Matthews believes the United academy product will in the future surpass Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar’s achievements abroad.