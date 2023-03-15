End of the road for Mpontshane at Pirates?

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has it on good authority that Orlando Pirates are going to release goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane at the end of the season.



ALSO READ: Pirates assistant coach attracting interest from Championship side

The 36-year-old has been a third-choice goalkeeper this season behind Richard Ofori and Sipho Chaine.



Mpontshane is in the final few months of his deal and the Buccuneers are believed to be keen to sign Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February.



The 26-year-old goalie is currently on loan at AmaZulu and is expected to return to Chloorkop at the end of the season and Phakaaathi has been led to believe that the Buccaneers might table an offer for February.



However, they would prefer a permanent transfer instead of a loan deal, something Sundowns will find hard to agree to as they see February as the club’s future No 1 ‘keeper.



ALSO READ: Pirates working on a deal to bring back Chickelday



Signing February may not be an easy task for the Buccaneers though as Sundowns see him as the future number one goalkeeper for the club and may be reluctant to let him go permanently.

Pirates are said to be keen on securing a permanent transfer deal rather than a loan move. This could potentially complicate negotiations between the two teams, and it remains to be seen how they will work out the details of any potential deal.

Mpontshane is in his eighth season with Pirates and has made over 50 appearances for the side in the league.