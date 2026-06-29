Mokoena’s personal torment over Canada goal

'I was behind the person who scored, three more steps and I could have stopped the shot,' said the Bafana midfielder.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena says it is ‘beating me inside’ that he did not do more to stop Canada’s goal that ultimately sent South Africa out of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Canada netted the only goal of the game in the second minute of stoppage time at the SoFi Stadium. Stephen Eustáquio was left unchallenged as he strode to the edge of the area and drilled a low finish past Ronwen Williams.

Mokoena – ‘We started to lose our legs’

“I think we started to lose our legs,” said Mokoena in the mixed zone after the match.

“There were too many counter attacks back and forth and we couldn’t stabilise.

“How they scored, I was behind the person who scored, three more steps and I could have stopped the shot. That is what is beating me inside. But you can’t fault the effort from the guys, we gave everything and luck was on their side today.”

Mokoena returned from a one-match ban to start the game against Canada. And he did have one early shot saved by Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

But Bafana generally failed to create enough clear chances against Jesse Marsch’s side. Mokoena said there was an eerie silence in the locker room after the defeat that sends Canada into the last 16 at Bafana’s expense.

“Man, it was so quiet in the locker room right now, everyone is sad,” said the Sundowns midfielder.

“That is how we are feeling right now. We felt we could have done much better, especially with how we lost the game. Everyone is sad. I know we are proud for creating history, but the way we lost is still bittersweet.”

Bafana qualified for the knockout rounds of the Fifa World Cup for the first time when they beat South Korea 1-0 in their final Group A match.

Nine of the ten African teams who qualified for the World Cup made it through the group stages. Mokoena praised Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe for Africa’s fine performance at these finals.

“I think since Motsepe took over African football has been growing,” he said.

“We can be proud of Africa for having such teams and competing at the highest level. Hopefully at the next World Cup there will be more African teams.”