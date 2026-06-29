In case you missed it: Feroz Khan shot | Early start to 30 June marches | Mokoena’s Canada goal torment

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 29 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Madlanga commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says the commission is in contact with senior Crime Intelligence officer Major-General Feroz Khan’s lawyers to chart a way forward after he was shot and wounded.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Johannesburg are bracing for chaos on Tuesday as mass protests against illegal immigration are set to bring targeted suburbs to a standstill.

Furthermore, Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena says it is ‘beating me inside’ that he did not do more to stop Canada’s goal that ultimately sent South Africa out of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Weather tomorrow: 30 June, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Tuesday brings morning frost to Gauteng and fog to Mpumalanga, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal. The Limpopo escarpment can expect drizzle and coastal rain in the Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Madlanga commission to engage Feroz Khan’s lawyers on way forward after attempted hit

Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan appears at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 11 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti

Madlanga commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says the commission is in contact with senior Crime Intelligence officer Major-General Feroz Khan’s lawyers to chart a way forward after he was shot and wounded

Khan is in a serious condition in the Milpark Hospital after he was shot in an alleged hit in Houghton, Johannesburg.

It is understood that Khan was shot on Sunday, 28 June 2026, by two unidentified assailants in a white Mercedes-Benz.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission to engage Feroz Khan’s lawyers on way forward after attempted hit

Nku claims Gauteng traffic chief may have wanted to ‘take’ cocaine in Aeroton drug bust

Retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga (L) and Advocate Sandile Khumalo (R) at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 5 June 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Businessman Tumelo Nku has suggested that Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) chief Samuel Mashaba may have had an ulterior motive regarding the Aeroton drug bust.

He continued his testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Monday, 29 June 2026, as the Madlanga commission continues to hear evidence relating to the large-scale drug seizure that took place in 2021.

Nku has repeatedly been placed at the centre of events leading up to the 9 July 2021 operation, including claims that he supplied information as part of an alleged scheme to steal the drugs.

CONTINUE READING: Nku claims Gauteng traffic chief may have wanted to ‘take’ cocaine in Aeroton drug bust

Anti-xenophobia group criticises metro police as 30 June protests begin early [VIDEOS]

Anti-illegal migrant protestors in Jabulani, Soweto on 29 June, 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

South Africa and Johannesburg are bracing for chaos on Tuesday as mass protests against illegal immigration are set to bring targeted suburbs to a standstill.

Some protesters chose to start early, with parts of Soweto experiencing demonstrations from Sunday, and streets in Jabulani packed with marchers on Monday.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is closely monitoring the situation, with the municipal officials stressing the need for peace and respect during the 30 June marches.

CONTINUE READING: Anti-xenophobia group criticises metro police as 30 June protests begin early [VIDEOS]

Netflix snaps up e.tv’s ‘The Four of Us’ ahead of Monday’s telenovela premiere

Tshedza Pictures’ new telenovela ‘The Four of Us’, starring Sindi Dlathu and ‘The Polygamist’s’ Sdumo Mtshali, has secured a Netflix deal ahead of its e.tv premiere, replacing the 23-year-old soapie ‘Scandal!’ in the channel’s prime 8pm slot. Picture: Supplied

South African television has another global streaming win on its hands. Tshedza Pictures’ highly anticipated new telenovela, The Four of Us, has secured a Netflix deal ahead of its terrestrial debut, with the streamer acquiring the series ahead of its premiere.

The drama debuts on Monday, 29 June, at 8pm on e.tv, with episodes streaming on Netflix from the following day, giving the series both immediate local free-to-air reach and a global streaming audience from the outset, according to entertainment outlet Blex Media.

The series marks a significant shift for e.tv’s primetime line-up. The Four of Us takes over the prime 8pm slot previously held by the long-running soapie Scandal!, which aired for 23 years, and launches the channel’s new Golden Hour weeknight drama block. It also marks Tshedza Pictures’ first project for e.tv, the production house behind hits including The River, Adulting and Gqeberha: The Empire.

CONTINUE READING: Netflix snaps up e.tv’s ‘The Four of Us’ ahead of Monday’s telenovela premiere

Mokoena’s personal torment over Canada goal

Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena felt he could have been in a better position to stop Canada’s goal. Picture: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena says it is ‘beating me inside’ that he did not do more to stop Canada’s goal that ultimately sent South Africa out of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Canada netted the only goal of the game in the second minute of stoppage time at the SoFi Stadium. Stephen Eustáquio was left unchallenged as he strode to the edge of the area and drilled a low finish past Ronwen Williams.

“I think we started to lose our legs,” said Mokoena in the mixed zone after the match.

CONTINUE READING: Mokoena’s personal torment over Canada goal

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Gauteng schools looted | SACP boss booed | Bafana’s big payday