Mphahlele defends Ngezana as criticism mounts

Veteran defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has thrown his support behind under-fire Siyabonga Ngezana as Bafana Bafana prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash against Cameroon.

South Africa face the Indomitable Lions on Sunday in Rabat, with Ngezana’s centre-back partnership alongside Mbekezeli Mbokazi coming under increasing scrutiny in recent matches.

The criticism has largely been directed at Ngezana, but Mphahlele believes the defender has shown significant growth and has the qualities to overcome the pressure.

Speaking on Radio 2000, Mphahlele leapt to the defence of Ngezana, whom he played alongside during their time at Kaizer Chiefs.

“The partnership (Mbokazi and Ngezana) has been solid but I believe it can get better. I played with Siyabonga at Kaizer Chiefs and he has improved tremendously,” the former Bafana international said.

“I’m amazed at the way he’s playing now even at his club, I follow him. I remember at Chiefs he also used to get a lot of stick from the fans and football is like that. If you remain focused, eventually you’ll get the rewards.”

“For me, I think he’s one of the best centre-backs South Africa has ever had. If you look at the partnership with him and Mbokazi, he knows how to use the ball. Siyabonga can use the ball and maybe not as good as Mbokazi.

“But you need that combination like a grafter and a guy who will be on the ball. It’s normal for anyone to crack when you see criticism online but the best way to deal with it, I’ve always said to him, is to stay away from these platforms.”